Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 51.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 51.47% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.08% to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.4519.242.786.390.671.200.440.950.330.68

