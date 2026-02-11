Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ganodaya Finlease reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Ganodaya Finlease reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.10-0.98 LP OPM %65.45160.20 -PBDT0.76-1.57 LP PBT0.74-1.59 LP NP0.49-1.02 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

