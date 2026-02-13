Garbi Finvest standalone net profit declines 87.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.46% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Garbi Finvest declined 87.20% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.46% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.620.81-24.197.410.351.110.351.110.161.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News