Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6740.00% to Rs 3.42 crore

Net profit of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6740.00% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.420.0573.10-560.002.29-0.082.29-0.081.23-0.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News