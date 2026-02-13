The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 990.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.67% to Rs 47.81 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 990.77% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.67% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.47.8126.9114.792.498.201.527.090.657.090.65

