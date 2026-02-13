Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 990.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

Sales rise 77.67% to Rs 47.81 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 990.77% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.67% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales47.8126.91 78 OPM %14.792.49 -PBDT8.201.52 439 PBT7.090.65 991 NP7.090.65 991

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

