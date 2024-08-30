Garden Reach gains on inking MoU with NHIDCL

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rose 2.53% to Rs 1,799.35 after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) for supply of modular steel & Bailey bri

Unparalleled in its innovation, the double-lane Steel Bridge developed by the company stands as the sole indigenous solution of its kind, in line with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Under similar MoU signed with border roads organization (BRO), the company has already supplied 44 nos. Bridges Pan India.

The said agreement entails the construction and delivery of Class 70R double lane bridges, designed exclusively by the company, to enhance connectivity in critical forward areas along India's borders, facilitating seamless troop and equipment deployment.