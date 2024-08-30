Sensex gains 204 pts; Pharma shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 204.15 points or 0.25% to 82,338.76. The Nifty 50 index added 65.85 points or 0.26% to 25,217.80.

The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 82,637.03 and 25,258.80, respectively in early trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.36%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,107 shares rose and 1,483 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level. Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.