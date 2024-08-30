ITI rallies after bagging order from West Bengal SEC to supply 500 EVMs

ITI jumped 3.42% to Rs 310 after the company has received the orders from State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of electronic voting machines (EVM). The telecom manufacturing company will supply 500 sets of Electronic Voting Machines after the successful demonstration to the SEC at Kolkata. The indigenous multi post EVM was designed and developed by the company as per the specifications finalized by SEC/Technical Evaluation Committee, and was approved by standing committee of State Election Commissioners. This multi post EVMs can be used for conducting the local body elections at Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, Corporations, or at any institutions where democratic elections are needed. This EVM machine can also be used as a Single Post machine for meeting the requirements of Lok Sabha/Assembly elections. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The telecom manufacturing company will supply 500 sets of Electronic Voting Machines after the successful demonstration to the SEC at Kolkata.

The product will be manufactured at the companys factories complying to the technical specifications of Election Commission, and will be delivered on fast track basis adhering to the quality norms and as per the commitments given to West Bengal SEC.

Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director, ITI, said, The Company is delighted to win its first ever order to manufacture EVMs for State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal and we would like to use this opportunity to res-establish as a technology manufacturer to reckon with as we will be joining the elite list of EVM manufacturers in India. It is deeply honoured that the devices which will manufacture will empower and enrich the worlds largest democracy, India by providing the EVMs for all kinds of democratic elections.

ITI, countrys premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. The company has state-of-art manufacturing facilities in six locations (Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar and Palakkad) along with an in-house R&D centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales & projects (MSP) offices spread across the country.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 91.31 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 102.81 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Net sales surged to Rs 519.98 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 157.04 crore in Q1 FY24.

