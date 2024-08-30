Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharma hits life as Gujarat unit gets EIR from USFDA

Torrent Pharma hits life as Gujarat unit gets EIR from USFDA

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals added 1.15% to Rs 3,482.95 after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification to the Gujarat manufacturing facility.
Earlier on 12 June 2024, the pharmaceutical company informed that the US FDA had conducted a pre-approval inspection and a GMP inspection at the companys manufacturing facility situated in Indrad, Gujarat from 3 June 2024 to 12 June 2024. At the end of the inspection, the firm was issued a Form 483 with five observations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The US drug regulator has now successfully closed the inspection by issuing EIR with VAI classification.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 6th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the top five in the therapeutics segments of cardiovascular (CV), gastro intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), vitamins minerals nutritional (VMN) and cosmo-dermatology.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 20.9% to Rs 457 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 378 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.34% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,859 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 3,480 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indore

1.5K houses to be cleared from catchment areas of Kanh, Saraswati rivers

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge condoles demise of ex- Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Cyclone warning: People living in weak structures in Kutch told to relocate

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 82,400, Nifty above 25,200; all sectors, barring FMCG, climb

Modi, Narendra Modi

Global Fintech Fest 2024 LIVE news updates: PM Modi to address Fintech Fest in Maharashtra today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon