Garden Reach Shipbuilders &amp; Engineers bags contract from Ministry of Defence, Bangladesh

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed a contract for construction of advance ocean-going tug for Directorate General Defence contract (s) Purchase, Ministry of Defence, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The value of the order is approx. USD 21 million.
The overall length (LOA) of the tug will be nearly 61 metres, and the vessel will be about 15.80 metres wide with a depth nearly 6.80 metres. The tug's draught requirement with a full load will be around 4.80 metres while it's bollard pull capacity will be 76 Tons ahead and 50 Tons astern. The ship's maximum speed with a full load will be at least 13 knots.
The tug's primary roles will include towing of ships at sea, both alongside and astern, assist them during berthing and casting off as well as help them in turning through pushing and pulling. The vessel will also have the capability to carry out rescue and salvage operations at sea. It's secondary roles will be to provide firefighting support to ships at sea and limited pollution control measures. The platorm will be extremely robust with a capability to operate even at sea state 5 (wind speeds of 17-21 knots and wave heights of 2-3 metres) with dynamic positioning - 2 system capability. This is an advanced computer-controlled system that allows a ship to maintain its heading and position without the use of mooring lines or anchors.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

