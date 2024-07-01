Business Standard
India's Forex Reserves Jump By $816 Million To $653.71 Billion

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves (forex reserves) increased by $816 million to $653.711 billion during the week ended June 21, according to the latest RBI data. In the preceding week, the overall reserves had dropped by $2.922 billion to $652.895 billion.
For the week ended June 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $106 million to $574.134 billion.
According to the latest RBI data released on June 28, Indias gold reserves rose $988 million to $56.956 billion during the week ended June 21, while the special drawing rights (SDRs) fell $57 million to $18.049 billion.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $9 million to $4.572 billion in the reporting week, according to the RBI data.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

