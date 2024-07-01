Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock alert: Auto firms, BEL, Titan, Dr Reddy's Lab, Gail (India), Cantanbil Retail, Navin Fluorine Intl, Godrej Prop,

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban: India Cements and Indus Tower.
Shares of auto companies will be in focus after June sales data announcement.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) signed a contract valued at Rs 3,172 crore with Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVNL) on 28 June 2024 at AVNL Headquarters in Chennai.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Titan Company executed a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Rhythm Jewelry for establishing a joint venture company in Bangladesh with the objective of manufacturing, marketing and retailing of jewellery products in Bangladesh.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories partnered with Zydus Life for co-marketing of the Pertuzumab biosimilar.
Gail (India)s board accorded approval to advances its net zero target for scope-1 and scope-2 greenhouse gas emissions to 2035.
Jindal Stainless acquired a 100% stake in Sulawesi Nickel Processing Industries Holdings PTE, Singapore, for setting up a joint venture in Indonesia for investing, developing, constructing, and operating a stainless-steel melt shop in Indonesia.
Cantabil Retail India opened 4 new showrooms /shops at different location in India during the month of June 2024. Now the total number of showrooms/shops of the company stands at 545.
Navin Fluorine Internationals board has approved fund raising, as the validity of special resolution passed on 31 July 2023, approving fund raising not exceeding Rs 750 crore will be lapse on 30 July 2024.
Godrej properties acquired 7 acres land in Thanisandara, North Bengaluru on outright basis, for development of a high-end residential project, having developable potential of approximately 9 lakh square feet with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,200 crore.
Orchid Pharma partnered with Cipla to ensure widespread and rapid distribution of the companys new drug- Cefepime-Enmetazobactam across India.
Aditya Visions board will meet on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 to consider a proposal of sub- division /split of the equity shares of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

People walk at the Trocadero square as the Olympic rings are displayed on the Eiffel Tower, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics | Photo: Reuters

Olympics 2024: Siachen warrior Sandeep now aims for Paris glory in shooting

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates flat open for Sensex, Nifty; Asian mkts mixed

International justice

LIVE news updates: New criminal codes come into effect from today

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris 2024: Indian mixed 4x400m relay team fails to make Olympics cut

Bombay High Court

New criminal laws must be welcomed with changed mindset: Bombay HC CJ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon