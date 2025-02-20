Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

For normal refit of Mauritius Coast Guard Ship CGS Barracuda

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has signed Contract with Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for funding of Normal Refit of Mauritius Coast Guard Ship CGS Barracuda (MCGS Barracuda) to be undertaken by the Company. MCGS Barracuda, a warship, was constructed and supplied by GRSE to the Government of Mauritius for use of their Coast Guard in the year 2014. The value of the contract is Rs 123.07 crore.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

