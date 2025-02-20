Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T's minerals & metals division bags 'large' order from Hindalco

L&T's minerals & metals division bags 'large' order from Hindalco

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro announced that its minerals & metals (M&M) business vertical of L&T secured large order from Hindalco for setting up an 850 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) greenfield alumina refinery plant in Odisha.

The value of the contract, according to L&T's internal classification, ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction & installation.

The company has been associated with Hindalco for over three decades, playing a key role as an EPC contractor in their expansion programmes across alumina, aluminum and copper plants. The new order signifies Hindalcos trust in L&T as a dependable partner to drive their ambitious growth plans.

 

M&M earlier secured an order for setting up an 8 MTPA (million tonne per annum) pellet plant from a leading steel producer in India. The scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction & installation in collaboration with reputed technology providers.

D K Sen, Executive Committee Member & Advisor to the CMD, L&T, said, M&M has successfully commissioned several steel plants and alumina refinery projects, both greenfield and brownfield, across India and the Middle East. These new orders reaffirm L&Ts leadership in EPC steel plants and alumina refinery projects and are a testament to its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

L&Ts M&M vertical offers world-class end-to-end solutions in the EPC domain across sectors such as mining, minerals processing, industrial products and material handling. Its product business provides cost-effective end-to-end solutions for industries such as mining, cement, steel, fertilisers and ports.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

The srip rose 0.09% to Rs 3,280.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

