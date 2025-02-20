Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Radico Khaitan introduces Royal Ranthambore in CSD

Radico Khaitan introduces Royal Ranthambore in CSD

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Radico Khaitan is set to expand the footprint of Royal Ranthambore Whisky with its introduction in the Canteen Stores Department (CSD). This marks a significant milestone in the brand's growth journey, further reinforcing its position in India's evolving premium spirits' segment.

The move comes at a time when Royal Ranthambore has witnessed an exceptional growth since its launch in 2021. The brand has rapidly gained acceptance, driven by a growing consumer preference for premium Indian spirits.

Radico Khaitan has been at the forefront of India's premiumisation trend, with luxury & semi-luxury brands now contributing net sales value of Rs. 100 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs. 250 crore in 9M FY25. Given the exceptional demand in the domestic as well as international markets, we expect this to cross Rs. 500 crore net sales mark in FY26.

 

"Royal Ranthambore has recorded a strong growth over the last two years, and its entry into CSD will further accelerate this momentum in the future," said Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan. "This expansion aligns with our vision to strengthen our luxury & semi-luxury brand portfolio and cater to evolving consumer preferences, he added.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

