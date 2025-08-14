Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 19.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 60.15 croreNet profit of Garg Furnace declined 19.87% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 60.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales60.1562.33 -3 OPM %2.442.97 -PBDT1.681.95 -14 PBT1.251.56 -20 NP1.251.56 -20
