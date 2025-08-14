Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit declines 44.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 14.84 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings declined 44.86% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.8414.38 3 OPM %99.0698.96 -PBDT14.8817.60 -15 PBT14.8817.59 -15 NP12.6622.96 -45
