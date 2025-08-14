Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit declines 12.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 32.58 croreNet profit of Innovative Tech Pack declined 12.58% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales32.5834.12 -5 OPM %9.5512.19 -PBDT2.593.04 -15 PBT1.321.51 -13 NP1.321.51 -13
