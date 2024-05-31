Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 26.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 71.02 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 6.40% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 258.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 238.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Garg Furnace declined 26.49% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 71.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.71.0262.35258.03238.242.966.822.323.073.234.237.137.352.833.855.565.942.833.855.565.94