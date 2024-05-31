Business Standard
Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 0.22 crore
Net Loss of Premier Capital Services reported to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.93% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.14 57 0.680.54 26 OPM %-18.18-21.43 --20.59-20.37 - PBDT0.07-0.03 LP -0.01-0.11 91 PBT0.07-0.03 LP -0.01-0.11 91 NP-12.42-0.03 -41300 -12.50-0.11 -11264
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

