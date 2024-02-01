Sensex (    %)
                        
Railway Wagon stocks in demand after FM announces upgradation plan for 40,000 rail bogeys

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Shares of three railway wagon makers edged higher on Thursday after India's Finance Minister announced big plans for transforming the Indian Railways.
While speaking during the Modi 2.0 government's final budget speech in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 40,000 rail bogeys to be converted to Vande Bharat standards.
Following this announcement, shares of BEML (up 3.40%), Jupiter Wagons (up 2.04%) and Titagarh Rail Systems (up 0.32%) advanced in trade today.
Meanwhile, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex, was up 114.87 points or 0.16% to 71,866.98. The Nifty 50 index added 20.95 points or 0.1% to 21,746.65.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

