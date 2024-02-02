Sensex (    %)
                        
NBCC (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
SJVN Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, NHPC Ltd and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2024.
NBCC (India) Ltd spiked 15.38% to Rs 163.9 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 125.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.85 lakh shares in the past one month.
SJVN Ltd soared 13.25% to Rs 144.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd surged 12.13% to Rs 259.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
NHPC Ltd added 11.08% to Rs 101.53. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 199.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd spurt 9.16% to Rs 182.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

