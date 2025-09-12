Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Hi-Tech Films cools off after a fiery surge

Garware Hi-Tech Films cools off after a fiery surge

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Garware Hi-Tech Films fell 2.92% to Rs 3287.50 as investors booked profits after recent sharp gains.

The stock had rallied 19.96% over the past four sessions. It remains down 21.30% in the last three months but is up 4.18% over the past year.

Garware Hi-Tech Films is one of the largest manufacturers of Sun Control window films for architectural & automotive applications, paint protection films and high-end BOPET films for label and industrial applications.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Garware Hi-Tech Films declined 6.03% to Rs 83.02 crore while net sales rose 4.32% to Rs 494.99 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

 

NLC India gains after inking MoU with KABIL for critical minerals collaboration

Infosys rises after board approves Rs 18.000 crore share buyback proposal

JSW Energy rises after commissioning 317 MW renewable capacity in August

JBM Auto climbs on IFC's $100 million investment in e-bus arm

Sattva Eng gains on securing Rs 125-cr water treatment plant contract from CMWSSB

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
