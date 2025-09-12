Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys rises after board approves Rs 18.000 crore share buyback proposal

Infosys rises after board approves Rs 18.000 crore share buyback proposal

Image

Sep 12 2025

Infosys advanced 1.85% to Rs 1537.50 after the company said that its board has approved a proposal to buyback of up to Rs 18,000 crore.

The board has approved the buyback of up to 10 crore equity shares, representing up to 2.41% of total outstanding equity shares. The buyback will be executed via the tender offer route at Rs 1,800 per share, aggregating to a maximum outlay of Rs 18,000 crore.

The buyback size does not exceed 25% of the aggregate standalone and consolidated free reserves and paid-up share capital of the company.

The buyback offer price is at 19.25% premium to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 1509.50 recorded on BSE yesterday.

 

The buyback is subject to shareholder approval through a special resolution via postal ballot. The promoters and promoter group have expressed their intention not to participate in the buyback.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The companys consolidated net profit had declined 1.59% to Rs 6,921 crore despite a 3.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 42,279 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

First Published: Sep 12 2025

