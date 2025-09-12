Infosys rises after board approves Rs 18.000 crore share buyback proposal

Infosys advanced 1.85% to Rs 1537.50 after the company said that its board has approved a proposal to buyback of up to Rs 18,000 crore.
The board has approved the buyback of up to 10 crore equity shares, representing up to 2.41% of total outstanding equity shares. The buyback will be executed via the tender offer route at Rs 1,800 per share, aggregating to a maximum outlay of Rs 18,000 crore.
The buyback size does not exceed 25% of the aggregate standalone and consolidated free reserves and paid-up share capital of the company.
The buyback offer price is at 19.25% premium to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 1509.50 recorded on BSE yesterday.
The buyback is subject to shareholder approval through a special resolution via postal ballot. The promoters and promoter group have expressed their intention not to participate in the buyback.
Also Read
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
The companys consolidated net profit had declined 1.59% to Rs 6,921 crore despite a 3.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 42,279 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content