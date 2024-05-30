GB Global standalone net profit rises 137.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.24% to Rs 68.55 croreNet profit of GB Global rose 137.04% to Rs 51.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.24% to Rs 68.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.19% to Rs 40.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.41% to Rs 219.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
