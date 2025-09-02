Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/USD hits two-week high, Minouche Shafik appointed as chief economic adviser

GBP/USD hits two-week high, Minouche Shafik appointed as chief economic adviser

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
British Pound stayed supported as a break above 1.3500 mark extended for GBP/USD. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday appointed economist and former Columbia University president Minouche Shafik as his chief economic adviser as part of a staff shakeup aimed at strengthening the governments response to a sluggish economy. GBP/USD pair moved up after a recent choppy trend and hit two-week high of 1.3553. It currently quotes at 1.3528, up 0.11% on the day. Major gains are unlikely for the Pound amid tepid economic cues. UK manufacturing sector continued to shrink in August, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.0 in August from a six-month high of 48.0 in July. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 119.32, down 0.15% on the day after falling near 119.10 mark earlier in the session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices turn rangebound; realty shares climb for 2nd day

Maruti Suzuki sales marginally slide 0.60% YoY to 180,683 units in August 2025

India, UAE set target of $100 bn non-oil, non-precious metals trade goal by 2030

Mobikwik spurts after ADIA's exit via block deal

Volumes soar at Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd counter

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

