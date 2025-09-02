Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices turn rangebound; realty shares climb for 2nd day

Indices turn rangebound; realty shares climb for 2nd day

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded in narrow range with moderate gains in mid-morning trade, supported by robust GST collection in August. The market witnessed optimism ahead of the GST council meeting scheduled later this week. Investors are closely tracking developments on U.S. tariff measures, FII outcome and monthly auto sales data. The Nifty traded above 24,700 level.

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 299.57 points or 0.37% to 80,661.38. The Nifty 50 index rose 94.60 points or 0.38% to 24,719.65.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 1.01%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,778 shares rose and 1,108 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Also Read

penthouse, housing, hotels

Why did Royal Orchids share price jump 6% in trade today? Find out here

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI to raise up to $1 bn via 5-yr dollar bonds after India's rating upgrade

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Inox Wind shares rise 3%; why is JM Financial bullish on this stock?

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

Trump sidelined India to do family business with Pakistan: Ex-Biden adviser

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota protest: Mumbai police ask Jarange to vacate Azad Maidan

India collected 1.86 trillion rupees ($21.26 billion) as goods and services tax in August, 6.5% higher than the same period last year, the government said on Monday.

Trump Tariffs:

Activity on the domestic bourses will be in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said that India had offered to reduce its tariffs on U.S. imports to zero.

"They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but its getting late. They should have done so years ago, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that the U.S.′ relationship with India was one sided, the report added.

IPO Updates:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Amanta Healthacare received bids for 6,67,85,537 shares as against 70,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Tuesday (2 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 9.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2025 and it will close on 3 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and 126 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 119 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index gained 1.45% to 892.60. The index rose 2.51% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (up 3.37%), Anant Raj (up 2.4%), Godrej Properties (up 2.23%), Raymond (up 2.2%) and Oberoi Realty (up 1.82%), DLF (up 1.74%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.32%), Lodha Developers (up 0.29%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.03%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 0.41%. The company reported handling 41.9 MMT of cargo in August 2025, marking an 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase, primarily driven by a 29% YoY growth in container volumes.

Indraprastha Gas added 2.68% after the company announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for setting up a solar power project in the state of Rajasthan.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed as investors assessed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting of leaders in Tianjin, with tariff uncertainty weighing on sentiment.

This comes after a U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ruled that most of President Donald Trumps global tariffs are illegal.

South Koreas consumer price index rose 1.7% in August from the year before, after increasing by 2.1% the month before. This marks its slowest year-on-year rise since November and is marginally weaker than the 2% rise

Australias current account balance for the April to June quarter came in at a deficit of 13.7 billion Australian dollars ($8.97 billion), compared to the AU$14.7 billion deficit the quarter before.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki sales marginally slide 0.60% YoY to 180,683 units in August 2025

Maruti Suzuki sales marginally slide 0.60% YoY to 180,683 units in August 2025

India, UAE set target of $100 bn non-oil, non-precious metals trade goal by 2030

India, UAE set target of $100 bn non-oil, non-precious metals trade goal by 2030

Mobikwik spurts after ADIA's exit via block deal

Mobikwik spurts after ADIA's exit via block deal

Volumes soar at Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd counter

Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Aug'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Aug'25 cargo volumes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon