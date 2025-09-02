Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd recorded volume of 2.41 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10899 shares

K E C International Ltd, ITI Ltd, Atul Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 September 2025.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd recorded volume of 2.41 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10899 shares. The stock gained 6.88% to Rs.579.00. Volumes stood at 9546 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17438 shares. The stock rose 4.80% to Rs.857.20. Volumes stood at 23779 shares in the last session.

 

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29014 shares. The stock increased 7.74% to Rs.306.40. Volumes stood at 36164 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd recorded volume of 40481 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6407 shares. The stock gained 0.05% to Rs.6,333.00. Volumes stood at 40513 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd witnessed volume of 64774 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11685 shares. The stock increased 4.49% to Rs.569.50. Volumes stood at 7378 shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

