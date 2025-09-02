Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India, UAE set target of $100 bn non-oil, non-precious metals trade goal by 2030

India, UAE set target of $100 bn non-oil, non-precious metals trade goal by 2030

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

India and the United Arab Emirates are targeting $100 billion in trade by 2030, excluding oil and precious metals, Indias commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday. Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and the UAEs minister of foreign trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi were reviewing bilateral trade between the two countries under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that came into effect in 2022.

Both Ministers emphasized the importance of working closely in the current global scenario to strengthen the bilateral economic partnership. Goyal highlighted the resilience and inherent strengths of the Indian economy which have enabled it to surge ahead during challenging times. In the pharma sector, key issues were discussed in light of evolving geopolitical challenges. Both sides exchanged views on ways to further facilitate trade in pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. The UAE side conveyed a positive outlook on expediting registration processes and regulatory facilitation, while the Indian side highlighted its openness and readiness for inspections and audits by UAE authorities. Discussions also focused on emerging opportunities in traditional medicine, with special emphasis on ayurvedic products under the IndiaUAE partnership.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mobikwik spurts after ADIA's exit via block deal

Mobikwik spurts after ADIA's exit via block deal

Volumes soar at Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd counter

Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Aug'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Aug'25 cargo volumes

GST collection up 6.5% on year in Aug-25

GST collection up 6.5% on year in Aug-25

Indraprastha Gas rises on inking JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Indraprastha Gas rises on inking JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon