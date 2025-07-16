Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBPUSD rebounds from 3-week low on hot UK inflation data

GBPUSD rebounds from 3-week low on hot UK inflation data

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

The British pound rebounded on Wednesday following a consistent decline since the start of the month which landed the GBPUS pair to a three week low. The pound was boosted by UK CPI data that climbed 3.6% on the year in June after reporting a 3.4% growth in May. The market forecast was for a 3.4% increase and the reading moves away from the Bank of Englands (BoE) 2% target which could dial back a forward looking rate cut by BoE. Core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 3.7% year-over-year in the same period, as against a 3.5% uptick in May. Meanwhile, the monthly UK CPI inflation ticked up to 0.3% in June from 0.2% in May. However, dollar index pacing ahead of 98 mark could limit some gains in the counter. Currently, GBPUSD is quoting at $1.3413, up 0.12% on the day. Meanwhile on the NSE, GBPINR futures pair is seen trading at 115.19, down 0.32% on the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Network 18 Media gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 516 crore in Q1

Network 18 Media gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 516 crore in Q1

Market trade near flat line; auto shares decline; VIX slides 1%

Market trade near flat line; auto shares decline; VIX slides 1%

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon