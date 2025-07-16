Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd surged 12.03% to Rs 62.58 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 39.86. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd soared 9.80% to Rs 387.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72441 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd added 7.68% to Rs 2015. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16697 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd exploded 7.62% to Rs 1237.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

