Sales rise 111.11% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of GDL Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
