GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 222.86% to Rs 1.13 croreNet profit of GDL Leasing & Finance rose 188.24% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 222.86% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.130.35 223 OPM %51.3368.57 -PBDT0.540.23 135 PBT0.540.23 135 NP0.490.17 188
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content