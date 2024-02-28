Sensex (    %)
                        
GE T&amp;D India hits the roof on bagging Rs 370-cr order from Power Grid

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
GE T&D India was locked in an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 913 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 370 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).
The order involves supplying of 765 kV shunt reactors for PGCILs various transmission system projects in India. The said projects aim to facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the national electricity grid and enhance electricity transmission within the country, including Rajasthan and Karnataka.
GE T&D India will be responsible for providing the complete equipment package, including design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, erection and commissioning of the 765 kV class reactors at the designated transmission substation sites. The reactors are scheduled for delivery in FY25-26, the company stated in the press release.
Sandeep Zanzaria, MD & CEO of GE T&D India, said, "We are delighted to support PGCIL in the modernization of India's grid infrastructure through the supply of locally manufactured equipment in alignment with the governments Make in India initiative. To date, we have successfully manufactured and supplied over 600 transformers and reactors of 765 kV class from our power transformer facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, to customers in India and abroad, solidifying our position as a leading manufacturer of such equipment in India.
GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid.
The companys standalone net profit stood at Rs 49.35 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 5.17 crore posted in the third quarter of FY23. While, net sales stood at Rs 838.98 crore in Q3 FY24, up 8% year on year.
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

