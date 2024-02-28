Vedanta Ltd Surges 2.62%

Vedanta Ltd has added 1.08% over last one month compared to 2.51% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.69% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 2.62% today to trade at Rs 270.65. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.3% to quote at 27226.7. The index is up 2.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 0.64% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 0.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 43.4 % over last one year compared to the 24.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 1.08% over last one month compared to 2.51% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 90899 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 49.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 301 on 29 May 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News