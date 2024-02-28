Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vedanta Ltd Surges 2.62%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd has added 1.08% over last one month compared to 2.51% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.69% rise in the SENSEX
Vedanta Ltd gained 2.62% today to trade at Rs 270.65. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.3% to quote at 27226.7. The index is up 2.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 0.64% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 0.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 43.4 % over last one year compared to the 24.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Vedanta Ltd has added 1.08% over last one month compared to 2.51% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 90899 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 49.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 301 on 29 May 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Metal shares gain

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge lower

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Gensol Electric Vehicles receives ARAI certification for its electric vehicle

ONGC, Hindustan Zinc, Juniper Hotels, Vodafone Idea to be watched

Indices poised for flat opening

US Shares end mixed ahead of macro data

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 2.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon