Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1734.9, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 124.47% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% drop in NIFTY and a 15.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1734.9, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has slipped around 13.44% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33345.45, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 111.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 1.91%, Gains for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 1.91%, Gains for third straight session

Castrol India Ltd soars 6.16%

Castrol India Ltd soars 6.16%

Swiggy slips after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 799 cr

Swiggy slips after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 799 cr

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 184.99% in the December 2024 quarter

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 184.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 20.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 20.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon