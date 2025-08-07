Geecee Ventures standalone net profit declines 67.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.28% to Rs 7.17 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures declined 67.51% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 75.28% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.1729.00 -75 OPM %52.4442.10 -PBDT4.1712.27 -66 PBT3.6811.79 -69 NP3.109.54 -68
