SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 12.37 croreNet profit of SNL Bearings rose 4.63% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.3712.19 1 OPM %24.9825.68 -PBDT3.953.83 3 PBT3.523.44 2 NP2.712.59 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content