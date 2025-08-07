Narmada Agrobase reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.62% to Rs 11.08 croreNet profit of Narmada Agrobase remain constant at Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.0812.26 -10 OPM %11.9112.97 -PBDT1.411.36 4 PBT1.361.30 5 NP1.021.02 0
