V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 561.43 croreNet loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 561.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 638.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales561.43638.89 -12 OPM %4.397.72 -PBDT12.6132.90 -62 PBT-18.983.71 PL NP-13.104.04 PL
