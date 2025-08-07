Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 561.43 crore

Net loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 561.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 638.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales561.43638.89 -12 OPM %4.397.72 -PBDT12.6132.90 -62 PBT-18.983.71 PL NP-13.104.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

