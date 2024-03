Unlike the traditional captive software development approach, SDVerse focuses on connecting automotive software buyers and sellers through a transparent and efficient digital platform. Sellers can list their software's features and attributes, while buyers can easily search and explore the available software products through a comprehensive catalogue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

General Motors and leading technology services and consulting company Wipro, have teamed up to develop a B2B sales platform for buying and selling automotive software. The platform, called SDVerse, aims to revolutionize the automotive software sourcing and procurement process by providing a matchmaking platform for buyers and sellers of embedded automotive software.