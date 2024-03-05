Aurionpro Solutions wins order from Government of Haryana

Aurionpro is honoured to be entrusted with the implementation of this pivotal project which includes phased issuance of open loop NCMC cards to the entire covered population. Aurionpro is a prominent provider of open-loop technology solutions and will serve as the technology partner for this project, while AU Small Finance Bank joins as the banking partner for card issuance.
The initial phase of this extensive multi-year project, valued close to Rs 100 crore, is scheduled for delivery within six months, with subsequent maintenance services to follow thereafter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content