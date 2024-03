Powered by Capital Market - Live News

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has allotted 41,400 equity shares under TVS SCS Management Incentive Plan on 05 March 2024. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 44,01,59,267/- comprising of 44,01,59,267 equity shares of Rs 1/- each, fully paid-up to Rs 44,02,00,667/- comprising of 44,02,00,667 equity shares of Rs 1/- each.