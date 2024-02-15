Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 101.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 59.34 croreNet profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 101.78% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 59.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales59.3454.43 9 OPM %51.8535.57 -PBDT32.2220.80 55 PBT21.1611.49 84 NP15.867.86 102
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content