Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 30.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.13% to Rs 89.09 croreNet profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 30.26% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 50.13% to Rs 89.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales89.0959.34 50 OPM %47.7751.85 -PBDT41.8332.22 30 PBT26.1421.16 24 NP20.6615.86 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content