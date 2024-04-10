Sensex (    %)
                             
Gensol Engg gains on reporting Rs 1,783-cr order book for FY25

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Gensol Engineering rose 1.06% to Rs 994.50 after the company reported a robust order book of Rs 1,783 crore at the beginning of FY25.
For FY25, the company has secured an order worth Rs 1,448 crore from Solar EPC (India and Middle East including scorpius trackers). Additionally, it has bagged another order worth Rs 335 crore from Let'sEV (EV leasing business).
Anmol Singh Jaggi, chairman and MD of Gensol Engineering, said, Our order book for FY25 is at Rs 1,783 crore highlighting growing demand for our renewable energy and eMobility solutions. This order book will be executed over the next 12 months.
This achievement solidifies our status as a frontrunner in Solar EPC, Solar tracking and EV Leasing industry, emphasising our commitment to growth.
Gensol Engineering offers end-to-end EPC and solar advisory services. The company is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.12 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 1.90 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 220.25 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 50.79 crore in Q3 FY23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

