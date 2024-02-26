Sensex (    %)
                        
Gensol Engineering wins two EPC projects of Rs 337.70 cr

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Gensol Engineering announced the award of two significant EPC contracts, underscoring our commitment to India's renewable energy sector. The first, a 250 MWac/350 MWdc ISTS solar power project in Rajasthan, showcases Gensol's emerging leadership in the industry and its support for India's sustainable energy transition. Additionally, the 50MWac/72.5MWdc solar power project in Maharashtra marks another step in our journey to becoming a dominant player in the solar energy domain.
These projects, valued at Rs 337.70 crore including taxes, represent a significant milestone in Gensol's growth and strategic market position.
The contracts encompass design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services, with modules as free-issue items, highlighting Gensol's expertise and commitment to the renewable energy industry.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

