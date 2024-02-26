Skipper bags order from PowerGrid Corp

Skipper said that it has received an order worth Rs 737 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India to construct transmission line.

Sharan Bansal, director, Skipper, said, We are pleased to share our latest achievement in our power transmission and distribution business, reinforcing our optimistic stance on this sector. The steady stream of orders, from PGCIL, has notably strengthened our order book in India's Transmission and Distribution (T&D) domain. With a year-to-date order intake exceeding Rs. 3,900 crores, these recent victories are poised to play a crucial role in propelling our anticipated growth trajectory in the times ahead.

Skipper is one of the leading companies in the power transmission & distribution and the polymer segment. With over 42 years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity.

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is India's principal electric power transmission company. The company is engaged in in implementation, operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission system (ists), telecom and consultancy services.

Shares of Skipper jumped 4.49% to settled at Rs 353.40 while PowerGrid Corporation of India fell 0.12% to ended at Rs 282.20 on Friday, 23 February 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The order includes design, supply and construction of new 765 kV transmission line.