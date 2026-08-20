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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd and Hubtown Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2026.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd and Hubtown Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2026.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd surged 9.18% to Rs 337.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83493 shares in the past one month.

 

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soared 8.63% to Rs 707. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45397 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd spiked 7.21% to Rs 462. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18663 shares in the past one month.

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Cohance Lifesciences Ltd exploded 6.93% to Rs 478.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hubtown Ltd gained 6.79% to Rs 192. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24853 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST