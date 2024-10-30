Business Standard
GHCL Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, K&R Rail Engineering Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Precision Camshafts Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2024.

GHCL Textiles Ltd soared 16.88% to Rs 105.25 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 91646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18796 shares in the past one month.

 

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd spiked 15.37% to Rs 64.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15228 shares in the past one month.

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd surged 13.70% to Rs 417.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd jumped 12.79% to Rs 422. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41337 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd rose 12.76% to Rs 307. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93573 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

